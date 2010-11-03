November 03, 2010
Being able to give something your time is not the same as being able to give it your attention.
<=> | November 3, 2010
TrackBack
TrackBack URL for this entry:
http://www.typepad.com/services/trackback/6a00d83452e6b969e20133f58e9824970b
Listed below are links to weblogs that reference Being able to give something:
Comments
Multitasking is certainly an example of this, I've found it's hard to tell when someone is taking notes or checking their email. The body language is similar, if not the same.
Posted by: Rachel | Nov 7, 2010 9:56:07 AM
The comments to this entry are closed.