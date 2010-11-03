November 03, 2010

Being able to give something your time is not the same as being able to give it your attention.

Comments

Multitasking is certainly an example of this, I've found it's hard to tell when someone is taking notes or checking their email. The body language is similar, if not the same.

Posted by: Rachel | Nov 7, 2010 9:56:07 AM

